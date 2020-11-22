Anil Kapoor celebrates 29 years of Lamhe, reveals he and wife Sunita were expecting son Harsh Varrdhan at the time

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:34 IST

Anil Kapoor has shared an interesting trivia about his 1991 film Lamhe. In order to celebrate 29 years of the film, which starred Anil and late Sridevi in lead roles, Anil revealed he and wife Sunita had clubbed their babymoon with the film shoot.

Sharing two lovely throwback pictures with Sunita, Anil wrote, “I guess you’d call this our babymoon, right @kapoor.sunita?! This picture was taken during my outdoor shoot in London for Lamhe... @harshvarrdhankapoor, you were there too, preparing to come into this world #29YearsOfLamhe.”

Anil and Sunita have three children: actor Sonam Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sunita was pregnant with Harsh during the making of Lamhe.

Anil is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh with co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit Good Newwz, and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film marks the return of Neetu on the big screen, seven years after Besharam, which also featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor said she was feeling “scared” to be all by herself, but is happy to return to work. Anil took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of Neetu with a note of encouragement for the veteran actor. “So happy to have you back on set! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ journey with you,” the actor said.

Anil was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, also starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. He also has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in his kitty.

