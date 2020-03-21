e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor serenades quarantined Anupam Kher from underneath latter’s balcony: ‘Sunita won’t let you in my friend’

Anil Kapoor serenades quarantined Anupam Kher from underneath latter’s balcony: ‘Sunita won’t let you in my friend’

Anil Kapoor was the perfect friend to Anupam Kher when he sang a song for him as latter is quarantined in his home.

bollywood Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have worked in multiple films together.
Anil Kapoor played Romeo to Anupam Kher’s Juliet and serenaded him from underneath the latter’s balcony on Saturday. Kher is confined to his home, practising self-isolation after returning from New York on Friday.

On Saturday, Kher shared a video from his balcony on Instagram, telling his fans how he always visits his friend Anil the first thing every time he returns from an overseas travel. However, he couldn’t do the same this time as it is important to save others from potential coronavirus infection. Kher said he missed Anil, who lived right opposite Kher’s house.

 

“In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor ‘s house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon,” he captioned his post.

 

Also read: Kanika Kapoor says she didn’t hide in bathroom to skip screening: ‘There was no advisory by govt to self-quarantine’

However, Anil soon emerged under the latter’s balcony and treated him to a lovely song. “When did you return from America? How is India treating you?,” Anil asks Anupam in a video shared on his own Twitter page. “What to do my friend, Sunita (Anil’s wife) will not let you in,” Anil says in the video. He then sings a popular Hindi film song ‘Ek Ghar Banauga Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.’ “#AKseesAK! Keeping up with traditions but from a distance!! #socialdistancing #staysafe,” Anil wrote in his tweet. “Tum bulao aur hum naa aaye that will never happen!! So glad to see you (from a distance),” Anil also commented on Anupam’s post.

Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor is also quarantines in her home since her return from London this week with husband Anand Ahuja. She was seen interacting with her mother-in-law from across a glass window in a video.

