Anil Kapoor serenades quarantined Anupam Kher from underneath latter’s balcony: ‘Sunita won’t let you in my friend’

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:06 IST

Anil Kapoor played Romeo to Anupam Kher’s Juliet and serenaded him from underneath the latter’s balcony on Saturday. Kher is confined to his home, practising self-isolation after returning from New York on Friday.

On Saturday, Kher shared a video from his balcony on Instagram, telling his fans how he always visits his friend Anil the first thing every time he returns from an overseas travel. However, he couldn’t do the same this time as it is important to save others from potential coronavirus infection. Kher said he missed Anil, who lived right opposite Kher’s house.

“In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor ‘s house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon,” he captioned his post.

Thank you dear @AnilKapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know- This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! 😍😎 #SocialDistancing #AkSeesAk pic.twitter.com/R2XEiKn9xw — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 21, 2020

However, Anil soon emerged under the latter’s balcony and treated him to a lovely song. “When did you return from America? How is India treating you?,” Anil asks Anupam in a video shared on his own Twitter page. “What to do my friend, Sunita (Anil’s wife) will not let you in,” Anil says in the video. He then sings a popular Hindi film song ‘Ek Ghar Banauga Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.’ “#AKseesAK! Keeping up with traditions but from a distance!! #socialdistancing #staysafe,” Anil wrote in his tweet. “Tum bulao aur hum naa aaye that will never happen!! So glad to see you (from a distance),” Anil also commented on Anupam’s post.

Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor is also quarantines in her home since her return from London this week with husband Anand Ahuja. She was seen interacting with her mother-in-law from across a glass window in a video.

