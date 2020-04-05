Ankita Lokhande’s apartment complex gets sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19

bollywood

Television and film actor Ankita Lokhande’s apartment complex in Mumbai was reportedly sealed after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus last week. According to a The Times of India report, the man had returned from Spain recently.

Not just Ankita but other celebrities such as Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma also live in the same apartment complex in Malad. A source told TOI, “A man, who stays in the D-wing, returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day, he developed symptoms of coronavirus, and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. While he tested positive, his wife’s test results are negative.”

The man’s diagnosis was made on March 26 and anyone who came in contact with the couple was also tested for the disease. However, no one else was found positive. The source also mentioned that police personnel have been stationed outside the building to make sure no one exits or enters.

Actor Ashita also confirmed the news. “Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful. Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn’t have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay,” she said.

The number of Covid-19 deaths inched towards 100 in India on Saturday and the count of confirmed infections rose by a new single-day record of over 600 to cross 3,600. Globally, more than 11 lakh people have tested positive so far since the outbreak of this deadly virus in December last, which has left over 60,000 dead. The US alone has seen over 2.7 lakh confirmed cases while it recorded nearly 1,500 deaths within 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Italy has recorded the maximum deaths at nearly 15,000.

