Ankita Lokhande’s post days after she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput:‘I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold’. See it here

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:21 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been speaking a fair bit to different media outlets on her impressions of late Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, has posted an inspiring post on Instagram. It talks of an indomitable spirit.

The quote reads: “They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime and to each I bowed and said “Not for me. I am on the Priestess path, Goddess born, and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul, I cannot be bought, and cannot be sold.”

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita shared cryptic messages on social media. Soon after Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family under various sections of the IPC, Ankita posted a cryptic note which simply said: “Truth Wins”. On the day Dil Bechara released, she had posted a motion poster and written: “From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!” A month after Sushant’s death by suicide, she had posted a picture of a lit diya at a prayer corner and simply written: “Child of God”.

However, in the past couple of days, Ankita has spoken to quite a few media outlets about Sushant she knew. In an interview to Republic TV, she said that Sushant would get affected by what people wrote of him. “The Sushant I knew and remember, when he was with me, he used to chat with his fans on Twitter for one hour every day. I used to ask him, ‘Why do you do that? How does he matter?’ He only had one reply. He would say ‘It makes a difference because I only have my fans who can help me climb the ladder of success. I don’t have anyone else (to seek help from). If anyone makes my films successful, it would be my fans. So it does matter what they think of me because I am an outsider and if I falter at any step, I have no one to lend a helping hand. So I want to know what people think of me.’ That’s fair enough.”

She had added that he would affected by blind items, written on him. “Very badly. Sushant was very sensitive and very emotional about his career and everything. He was even affected by what people used to say about our relationship. He would be affected by what people would write about him. A boy, who came from outside and made it big solely due to his hard work, how would he be unaffected by such things?”

She also had said that as much as she knew Sushant, he couldn’t have been depressed. “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

