Another woman accuses Rajat Kapoor of sexual misconduct, says he tried to kiss her

Allegations against actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor are piling on. After two women shared their stories of facing harassment at the hands of the filmmaker, another woman has accused him of sexual misconduct.

Journalist Sandhya Menon shared a detailed account by a woman on Twitter in which the latter describes how Rajat tried to kiss her, not once by eight times, in a dark spot. She goes on to say how he called her ‘little bitch’ and insisted on being called ‘master’. The lady recounts how she first met him at 15 then later, when she was 19— when she encountered the misconduct for the first time.

They shared a friendly hug, which she later realised wasn’t so as she thought he touched her behind. She chose to brush it aside as a mistake. She then went on to say that she again met him the next year in Mumbai and expressed a desire to be a director herself. All the time, he was only interested in “trying to get hands on with me.”

More about Rajat Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/EkerCEuYBi — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 9, 2018

“Fear of recognition while holding a 20 year old hand did not bother him, as old as his daughter.” She then describes how Rajat tried to forcibly kiss her eight times, while driving her back to town.

Earlier, a woman journalist had recounted her story of how in a telephonic interview with him in 2007, he had asked inappropriate question such as ‘Are you as sexy as you sound?” and asking her about her body measurements.

To another victim, who has worked in the past as an assistant director, he had called a number of times saying that he wanted to shoot a film with in an “empty house”. This incident reportedly happened over 10 years ago.

In the wake of these allegations, Rajat had apologised stating that all his life he had “tried to be a decent man”. He had tweeted: “All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my apology.”

