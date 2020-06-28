Anubhav Sinha believes in doing good deeds silently: People don’t have to go tom-tom about everything they do

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:06 IST

Anubhav Sinha’s pinned tweet reads: Intelligence Manners Facts Humour, You must have at least two of the above to qualify to troll me. Or else you will be blocked. It clearly indicates that he didn’t have too many happy experiences on social media, which prompted him to put this as the statutory disclaimer for trolls.

While the filmmaker doesn’t give much importance to trolls, he feels it’s essential to send the message across, especially during these times when people need to show compassion and solidarity.

“Shaming someone or spreading any kind of hatred is easy, but doing that without proper research is unacceptable. There are people who don’t really have a perspective or knowledge about things yet they express an opinion,” he says.

Asking that why don’t people stay silent when that’s an option to, Sinha adds, “You can take your time to come up with an opinion but it can’t be baseless. I’m happy to be criticised, but you must have a sense of humour too.”

There have been instances where Bollywood’s participation in important matters has been questioned. And social media often becomes the discussion ground. Now, when the industry doing its bit during the pandemic, Sinha doesn’t really feel these efforts can change perspectives.

“Most of these accounts of trolls are either fake or with no or very few followers. There’s a very dirty network that runs there,” says the Thappad director.

Meanwhile, Sinha continues to do his bit amid the crisis, but he isn’t the type to hype it up.

“People often ask for help, and how they can help others. In both cases, I’m connecting them to the right people. I’m working for stray animals, too. Doing a few things that I can do but I think everybody doesn’t have to go tom-tom about it,” says the filmmaker, who, earlier, gave 15,000 face shields to the police personnel and frontline workers in UP and BMC in Maharashtra.

Glad to have been able to spend this time with his 88-year-old father, Prem Govind Sinha, the filmmaker says, “We’ve been taking togetherness for granted, pressurising ourselves in terms of ambition and productivity. This time has calmed me down. I’m at a reasonably meditative space. While I’m enjoying the success of my last three films (Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad), I’m not forcing myself to write unless that urge hits me, which is happening slowly.”

Before concluding, he points how this pandemic has taught everyone a lesson or two.

“No matter how presumptuous and pompous you have been about yourself, aukaad mein raho, kaam karo, khush raho aur khushiya baton,” he quips.

