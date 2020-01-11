Anupam Kher appeals to Indians to not let those running a ‘vicious campaign’ against government win. Watch video

bollywood

Anupam Kher, who has always been vocal in his support of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, has alleged that a ‘select few’ are tirelessly working to destabilise the democratically-elected government. In a video shared on his Instagram account, he made asked fellow Indians to not let such people win.

The actor begins the video by saying that there are a few special kind of people who have been working for the last six years to destabilise the democratically-elected government, which has come into power through a majority, and destroy its credibility. He adds that in a very planned way, these select few have run several “vicious campaigns”, such as intolerance, award wapsi, Rafale scam, ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’, and more. He went on to claim that these people have criticised the accomplishments of the government, the country and crores of Indians.

He says in the 2.20-minute clip, “Jo kuch bhi iss desh ke liye achcha kiya gaya, unka mazaak udaaya, unke authenticity ke saboot maange, chahe woh Swachh Bharat Abhiyan ho, surgical strike ho, Balakot ho, triple talaq ho ya abrogation of Article 370 ho. (These people made fun of whatever good things have been done for the country and asked proof of authenticity, be it the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, surgical strike, Balakot airstrike, triple talaq or abrogation of Article 370.)”

Anupam claims that after these people were not successful with these efforts, they are now trying to use the student protests to attack the country. He says, “Yeh chhatron ki aad mein unka istemaal karke humare desh ko nuksaan pohochane ki koshish kar rahe hai. (These people are hiding behind the students and using them to try and cause harm to the country.)”

It is not at all difficult to recognise these people with vested interests, says Anupam in the video. He elaborates, “Ghoom-phirkar wohi shakalein saamne aati hai. Yeh wohi hai, jinhe desh ki sena se pareshani hai, jinhe rashtra gaan se dikkat hai, jo national anthem ke liye khada hona chahiye ya nahi iske liye humein bade bade lecture dete hai. Yeh desh ke pradhan mantri ko khule aam gaali dete hai, yeh Army chief ko gaali dete hai, yeh dushman desh ki taraf se bolte hai, yeh desh ke tukde tukde karne ki baat karte hai, yeh aatankvaadiyon ko phaasi ke takhte se bachane ke liye aadhi raat ko Supreme Court ka darwaza khatkhatate hai. Yeh wohi log hai jo Supreme Court ke faisle ka bhi saboot maangte hai. Yeh students ke andolan mein ‘Free Kashmir’ ke banners leke khade hote hai. Yeh videshi papers mein bharat ki buraaiyaan karte hai. Yeh chand log bharatiya hone ke bavajood hum 130 crore bharatiyon ko beizzat karna chahte hai. (It is the same faces every time. These are the same people who have a problem with the Indian Army and the national song, and they give us long lectures about whether or not we should stand up during the national anthem. They openly abuse the prime minister and the Army chief, speak in favour of the enemy country, talk about dividing the country, and knock on the doors of the Supreme Court at midnight to appeal against the sentencing of a terrorist. They also ask for proof when the Supreme Court gives a judgment. They stand with ‘Free Kashmir’ banners at a student protest. They vilify India in foreign newspapers and despite being Indians themselves, they want to humiliate 130 crore Indians globally.)”

Anupam appeals to not let their endeavours succeed. He claims that to rile up the rest of them, these people use terms like ‘bhakt’. He concludes, “Yeh humein defensive karne ke liye alag-alag naam bulate hai. Bhakt bulate hai. Haan, hum bhakt hai. Hum apne desh ke bhakt hai, hum bharat ke bhakt hai aur hum inke mansoobe nahi poore hone denge. Main jaanta hoon. Vande mataram! Jai hind! (To make us defensive, they call us different names like bhakt. Yes, we are bhakts. We are patriots and we will not let these people succeed. I know this.)”

