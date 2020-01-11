Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak declared tax free in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak was on Friday declared tax-free in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government announced the order in this regard.The movie is also tax-free in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Meghna is known for her outstanding work in films, including the latest blockbuster Raazi.

A day after exempting Chhapak from entertainment tax, the Madhya Pradesh government also announced that actor Deepika Padukone will be honoured during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards). The awards ceremony is to be hosted by the state for the first time since inception in 2000. Capital Bhopal and the state commercial hub Indore will be venues for the awards ceremony in March.

Meanwhile, former Bihar culture minister Shiv Chandra Ram urged the state government to make the film tax-free across the state, as the movie raised the socially relevant issue of acid attack survivors. “Deepika Padukone is one of our leading actresses and she deserves a salute for having the guts to play a de-glamorised role, based on a real life incident. Acid attacks have been a social menace and the movie sends a very important message. The government must follow the examples of states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the film should be made tax-free in Bihar”, Ram had said.

Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios. The film marks Deepika’s production debut in Bollywood. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

