Anupam Kher meets Robert De Niro again, shares pictures, praises Joker and The Irishman

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:34 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York. The 64-year-old actor, who has shared the screen with the De Niro in Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, took to social media to share pictures of their meeting.

"It is always such a pleasure to meet my friend and the ultimate #Godfather of actors #RobertDeNiro. I recently watched him in @theirishmanfilm and @jokermovie. The icon continues to rule the movie world for almost 47 years. Jai Ho to him and to his passion for cinema & arts. @safewaternetwork #FundRaiser," he wrote.

Clad in a classic black sherwani the actor can be seen posing with De Niro who is dressed in a simple grey glazer and pine high neck sweatshirt.

On the work front, the veteran actor will be seen playing the role of chef Hemant Oberoi in his forthcoming flick Hotel Mumbai. His character was instrumental in saving the lives of many stuck in the hotel on the night of 26/11 attacks.

Presented by Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu languages. He will also be seen in the action film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

