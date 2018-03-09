Robert De Niro throws surprise birthday party for Anupam Kher. See video

Hollywood star Robert De Niro surprised Anupam Kher by hosting a surprise birthday dinner for the veteran Indian actor.

Anupam, who turned 63 on March 7, was shooting for the pilot episode of an international television series for NBC, when his Silver Linings Playbook co-star De Niro surprised him by hosting a private dinner for him at his residence, read a statement.

Anupam shared a video of himself along with De Niro, and thanked him and his wife Grace Hightower for making his 63rd birthday special.

Thank you Grace & Mr. Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI moment. 🙏 #GodOfActing pic.twitter.com/ePXo86SHTR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2018

“Thank you Grace and Mr. Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing Happy Birthday song for me. Thank you for my ultimate,” he captioned the image.

Silver Linings Playbook, a romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by David O Russell, released in 2012. The film also had Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker and Julia Stiles in supporting roles.

