Anupriya Goenka aka Shahid’s first wife in Padmaavat: I was discouraged from leaving a corporate job for acting

After working in a corporate set up for seven years, actor Anupriya Goenka decided to do something to feed her creative hunger and started doing theatre. However, the journey wasn’t easy for her since people around her kept reminding her about the insecurities that come with the profession of acting.

“I just wanted to live acting as an experience from the word ‘go.’ Initially, I didn’t think that it would be my livelihood. I had only imagined doing a course in acting, and that was it. I had work constraints and had to make ends meet. I couldn’t take it up on time. It was only when I shifted to Mumbai, settled my family here, worked for seven years, I started looking at acting. I was not an ardent viewer. It was not that I watched shows or plays or met a lot of actors.”

She adds, “Many condemned me for that because they said that I am leaving a secure job,” says Anupriya, who was last seen in Padmaavat playing the role of Rani Nagmati.

However, this did not let her give up on following her passion and from theatre, she eventually landed up with film offers. “There was something in me which encouraged me to do more and it started from there. The more I did it, the more it grew on me. That’s how the commercial journey started. It was a gradual process. It was after two-three years into acting, that I realised that I can be an actor and I can be a full-time actor,” says the actor, who has also been part of the film Tiger Zinda Hai.

