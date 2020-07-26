e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap apologises to Ayesha Shroff for posting Tiger’s pic while talking about nepotism

Anurag Kashyap apologises to Ayesha Shroff for posting Tiger’s pic while talking about nepotism

Apologising to Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff, Anurag Kashyap said that he only meant that the media chased star kids and was sorry to have hurt her in the process.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Anurag Kashyap apologised to Ayesha Shroff.
         

Filmaker Anurag Kashyap has apologised to Ayesha Shroff for posting a picture of Tiger Shroff while making a point about nepotism. Anurag had shared a news item with pictures of Tiger and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, explaining how nepotism works in the industry and is fuelled by media itself.

“I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this ,” he tweeted in response to Ayesha’s tweet asking him to keep her son away from the discussion.

 

Anurag had posted a news story and tweeted, “This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??” Ayesha had then replied to his tweet saying, “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!He’s here on his own hard work entirely.”

 

Anurag has been voicing his views over the ongoing debate on nepotism in the industry and how it tilts the insider-outsider equation in favour of those coming from film families.

 

Also read: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

However, Kangana Ranaut - who has been vocal about the issue of nepotism for quite some time - may not be too happy with Anurag’s apology. Her team reacted to the apology and wrote on Twitter, “Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!”

