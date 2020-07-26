Anurag Kashyap apologises to Ayesha Shroff for posting Tiger’s pic while talking about nepotism

bollywood

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:28 IST

Filmaker Anurag Kashyap has apologised to Ayesha Shroff for posting a picture of Tiger Shroff while making a point about nepotism. Anurag had shared a news item with pictures of Tiger and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, explaining how nepotism works in the industry and is fuelled by media itself.

“I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this ,” he tweeted in response to Ayesha’s tweet asking him to keep her son away from the discussion.

I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases "Taimur". Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 25, 2020

Anurag had posted a news story and tweeted, “This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??” Ayesha had then replied to his tweet saying, “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!He’s here on his own hard work entirely.”

Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!🙏🏻 he’s here on his own hard work entirely🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) July 24, 2020

Anurag has been voicing his views over the ongoing debate on nepotism in the industry and how it tilts the insider-outsider equation in favour of those coming from film families.

Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards! https://t.co/40AjQyAoqx — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

However, Kangana Ranaut - who has been vocal about the issue of nepotism for quite some time - may not be too happy with Anurag’s apology. Her team reacted to the apology and wrote on Twitter, “Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!”

