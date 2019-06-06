Anurag Kashyap is reworking Allwyn Kalicharan’s script, says nothing about working with Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has started work on his long time shelved project Allwyn Kalicharan but stays quiet on the possibility of teaming up with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom he had approached for the film earlier.

Initially, Kashyap was set to work with Anil Kapoor in the film, before the project got shelved. The director had also said that he approached Shah Rukh for Allwyn Kalicharan as he wanted him and “a big superstar from Hollywood” for the film but things did not work out.

When asked for an update on the project, Kashyap recently told PTI, “I’ve been reworking on the script. I truly intend to make it. We will make the film, hopefully soon.” Kashyap is currently presenting the Hindi version of actor Taapsee Pannu’s latest home invasion thriller Game Over.

On the directorial front, while there hasn’t been any announcement lately, the filmmaker revealed his next will go on floors in another two weeks. The director said he is against announcing his projects and prefers quietly working on films back-to-back. “My next four-five films are fixed. I will be going into shooting non stop. I don’t want to, I never want to announce! I never wanted to announce Mukkabaaz or Mannmarziyaan.

“Let people be surprised by the trailer. I start shooting my next in two weeks. I can’t say anything about it though.”

