Anurag Kashyap lashes out at Eros for editing Manmarziyaan without his approval

Director Anurag Kashyap, in response to his film Manmarziyaan being edited after a complaint was filed against it, has lashed out at distributor Eros on Twitter. In a sarcastic message posted on Thursday, the filmmaker wrote that by removing an objectionable scene from his film - presumably without his approval - all the problems of Punjab have been solved.

The move comes a day after Kashyap apologised in a statement for inadvertently hurting Sikh sentiments because of a scene that involved Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan’s characters smoking, and another set inside a gurudwara. A complaint against the film was lodged in Nainital on Wednesday by RTI activist Gurvinder Singh Chadha, who alleged the movie disrespects the religious faith of Sikh community.

“Congratulations . Hereby all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved . Happy to be back in La La land again,” Kashyap wrote in his tweet, adding Eros Chairman Kishore Lulla’s personal phone number. “Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes,” he continued, before he was asked to take the tweet down as it violated Twitter’s policy of not revealing personal information. Kashyap in a follow-up tweet shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation in which he stood his ground and refused to take down the original tweet.

Before my tweet is taken down -Congratulations . Here by all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved . Happy to be back in LaLa land again. Next time you are threatened by a film please call Kishore Lulla directly on Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes pic.twitter.com/4yqU3T9utK — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2018

A district magistrate in Jammu on Wednesday ordered Eros the objectionable scenes, but Eros had already approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding the deletion of the scenes and according to a censor copy, the three deleted scenes include a 29-second smoking sequence of Abhishek, a minute-long scene featuring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek entering a gurudwara and an 11-second scene in which Taapsee is shown smoking.

"We have removed the three scenes from the film as people's sentiments were getting hurt. The said changes have come into effect in metros from today and will reflect across India from the coming Thursday-Friday," a source from the production told PTI.

This comes after Kashyap, in his Wednesday statement, had said that technology does not allow a film to be altered once it is already in release. “Technology does not allow us to cut a scene and it affects the story telling . So I definitely cannot do that now,” he had written. The director had also stressed that the crew had taken guidance from members of the Sikh community while making the film. “Every step of the way, we asked for guidance from Sikh people for the film,” he wrote. He added that they took the advice of experts who said that a wedding scene could not be shot at the Golden Temple and restricted it to ‘mattha tekna’.

The film has attracted positive reviews, mostly directed towards its cast, and has been moderately successful at the box office, having made over Rs 20 crore in six days. Kashyap was previously involved in a similar dispute regarding his production, Udta Punjab, about the drug problem in the state.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 13:39 IST