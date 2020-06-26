e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma basks in Bulbbul’s success, says ‘we really put our necks on the line’

Anushka Sharma basks in Bulbbul’s success, says ‘we really put our necks on the line’

Anushka Sharma has thanked fans for enjoying Bulbbul, her new production, released on Netflix.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Tripti Dimri in a still from Bulbbul.
Tripti Dimri in a still from Bulbbul.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma, whose latest production Bulbbul was released on Netflix on Wednesday, has thanked audiences that have enjoyed the film, saying that it was a big risk for her and her brother, co-producer Karnesh Ssharma. “Thank you for all the love!” she wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, according to PTI, she said, “The idea that Clean Slate Filmz would one day create a genre of our own was never an intentional move by us. We, however, always wanted to create a style of story-telling that celebrates women and their spirit.”

 

Anushka and Karnesh’s Clean Slate Filmz has previously produced supernatural films such as Pari and Phillauri. Their most recent release was the Amazon Prime series, Paatal Lok. Bulbbul, directed by Anvita Dutt and starring Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose and Avinash Tiwary, is a period fantasy film about a woman who is married into a patriarchal family, and must learn to escape the shackles that society has put her in.

“Portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions,” Anushka continued. She said that Karnesh and she “really put our necks on the line to make projects that we hope will be clutter-breaking.”

Also read: Bulbbul movie review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka Sharma’s Netflix film is a flawed fairytale

She concluded, “Karnesh and I aren’t scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that’s what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at Clean Slate Filmz because both Pataal Lok and now Bulbbul have got great reviews and janta ka appreciation,” she said.

On Thursday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a Twitter thread heaped praise on the film, calling it one of the best debut features he has seen this millennium. Anushka’s last acting gig was 2018’s Zero.

