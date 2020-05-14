Anushka Sharma cheers her ‘boii’ Virat Kohli in throwback pic from when ‘working, watching matches was no big deal’

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a couple of throwback pictures from when no one was paranoid about being in the public, with friends and family. The actor is currently quarantining with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka shared a couple of posts from two years ago. The first showed a toddler Anushka in the arms of her mother, while the other is a selfie, apparently taken by the actor on set, while watching a cricket match on her phone. She wrote, “2 years ago when going to work and watching live matches was no big deal.”

While Anushka hasn’t appeared in a film since the critical and commercial disappointment Zero, she will make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok, due out on Friday. About taking a break from the movies, Anushka had told Grazia magazine, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

The lockdown has been a positive learning experience for the couple, Virat said in a recent interview. “Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s some thing or the other happening! There’s one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing,” he said in an appearance on the Cricket Connected Show.

