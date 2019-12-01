Anushka Sharma reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘This is absolutely horrific and should be given the severest of punishments’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 11:17 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma joined many other Bollywood celebrities in expressing disbelief, anger and pain at the rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian on November 27. The actor took to Twitter to express her feelings, adding how ‘justice should be served swiftly’.

She wrote: “Pain..Anguish..Anger..Frustration..Disbelief.. this is absolutely horrific and should be given the severest of punishments. My thoughts and prayers are with ****’s family. Justice should be served swiftly.”

Anushka’s husband and cricketer Virat Kohli too was shocked by the incident and wrote: “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.”

Anushka and Virat were among many celebrities who have been reacting to the incident. Salman Khan had written on social media: “#JusticeFor** These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n ** should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman...n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May *’s soul rest in peace #JusticeFor***.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 59: Paras-Mahira receive least votes but Devoleena exits the house, sings Ye Dosti as she hugs Rashami and cries

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who works in Telugu and Hindi film industries, had written: “I don’t even know how to react about the incident. Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific.”

Actors Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and Shabana Azmi among many others had reacted sharply to the incident.

The burnt body of the doctor was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad. On Friday, four men had been arrested for allegedly gang-raping and murdering the 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more