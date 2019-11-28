Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy a movie night as they spend some quality time together. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 09:43 IST

Anushka Sharma is making the most of her time with husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai. The actor has shared a glimpse of their movie session on Instagram.

Anushka shared a picture of two pair of feet placed in front of a big screen on her Instagram stories. However, its not clear which movie the couple was watching that night.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a movie night.

A day before, Virat had shared a touching message for Anushka on his Instagram account. He shared a throwback picture from their Bhutan vacation and wrote, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @AnushkaSharma.”

On Sunday, Virat became the first Indian skipper to win seven successive Test matches. He achieved the feat after India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the day-night Test at Eden Gardens. With the win in the second Test, he surpassed MS Dhoni to record the most number of successive Test wins.

The cricketer got a hero’s welcome on his arrival in Mumbai as Anushka came to receive him at the airport. The actor looked excited to meet him as she waited in the car and hugged him tight the moment he stepped in.

Anushka Sharma welcomes Virat Kohli with a tight hug at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anushka and Virat are all set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on December 11. The two had tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy.

Virat had spilled the beans about their first meeting in an interview to sports reporter Graham Bensinger. He said, “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Zero. She is reportedly in talks for Farah Khan’s Seven which is said to be a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Saat Hindustani.

