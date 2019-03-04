Anushka Sharma reveals elegant new mag cover, says she and Virat Kohli used fake names to keep wedding a secret

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared her latest magazine cover on Instagram. The picture, taken as part of a Vogue India spread, shows the actor wearing a summery dress, with the accompanying story teasing a chat about ‘movies, marriage and mindfulness’.

“I’m in this space where I feel very peaceful, comfortable, self-assured and, I guess, really in touch with myself 100%,” she told Vogue. “It’s something I’ve been working towards since the very beginning. All the decisions I’ve taken leading up to now have always been keeping that in mind. I base my decisions on what makes me more peaceful, and nothing else. If something makes me anxious and uncomfortable, I won’t do it, even if it’s something that I know I must do.”

Anushka has previously appeared on the covers of publications such as Fortune, Femina, Grazia, Elle and others.

The actor, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Italy in 2017, revealed that she and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli undertook extreme measures to maintain a level of secrecy around their wedding. “We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed,” she said.

The couple even took on fake names when they interacted with the caterers. “I think Virat’s was Rahul,” Anushka said.

Anushka was last seen in Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan. She is currently focussing on her production house, Clean Slate Films, which she runs with her brother. The company will produce an upcoming film for Netflix next.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 13:54 IST