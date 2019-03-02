Today in New Delhi, India
Welcome home Abhinandan: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan hail IAF pilot’s return

Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan welcomed home Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was released by Pakistan on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2019 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Abhinandan Varthaman,Anushka Sharma,Alia Bhatt
Wagah: Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side, Friday, March 1, 2019.(PTI)

The entire nation welcomed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he finally returned home on Friday. The IAF pilot was released by Pakistan after his plane crashed on the other side of the border. Several Bollywood celebrities were also among millions of Indians who welcomed the hero.

Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt tweeted, “Our hero is home. #Abhinandan.” Zero actor Anushka Sharma too called him a true hero and wrote on her Twitter handle. “The entire nation welcomes you home Abhinandan. You are a true Hero,” she tweeted.

Kartik Aaryan, who saw the release of his film Luka Chuppi on the same day, also welcomed him home in his tweet that read, “Salute to the Wing commander #AbhinandanVarthaman Nation is proud of you. Prayers for your safe return !! #Peace.”

Why Cheat India actor Emraan Hashmi hailed him as his hero and wrote, “Such calm and resilience in the face of adversity . Prayers for our brave pilot #AbhinandanVarthaman . Hope for his safe return. #AbhinandanMyHero.”

Praising Abhinandan’s bravery, south star Mohanlal tweeted, “Because this is where you belong. Welcome back to our Motherland Abhinandan. Salute to the bravery n valour. Jai Hind #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #AbhinandanVarthaman.”

Athiya Shetty, who made her debut with Hero, also wrote on her Twitter account, “Welcome home #AbhinandanVarthaman words will never be enough, we have so much gratitude. Thank you for your bravery and selfless service. You are more than our hero, you are our hope. Jai hind.”

Earlier during the day, Ranveer Singh had spoken at the India Today Conclave about the Pulwama attack and Abhinandan. He had said, “We are rejoicing today. I am very happy, I am elated. I was quite disturbed seeing the imagery that came out. I have been disturbed for a while actually.” He had also tweeted to welcome the hero and hailed him for his bravery.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 08:42 IST

