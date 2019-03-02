Welcome home Abhinandan: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan hail IAF pilot’s return

The entire nation welcomed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he finally returned home on Friday. The IAF pilot was released by Pakistan after his plane crashed on the other side of the border. Several Bollywood celebrities were also among millions of Indians who welcomed the hero.

Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt tweeted, “Our hero is home. #Abhinandan.” Zero actor Anushka Sharma too called him a true hero and wrote on her Twitter handle. “The entire nation welcomes you home Abhinandan. You are a true Hero,” she tweeted.

Our hero is home. #Abhinandan 🇮🇳 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 1, 2019

The entire nation welcomes you home Abhinandan. You are a true Hero. 🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 1, 2019

Kartik Aaryan, who saw the release of his film Luka Chuppi on the same day, also welcomed him home in his tweet that read, “Salute to the Wing commander #AbhinandanVarthaman Nation is proud of you. Prayers for your safe return !! #Peace.”

Salute to the Wing commander #AbhinandanVarthaman

Nation is proud of you.

Prayers for your safe return !! #Peace 🙏🏻 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 27, 2019

Why Cheat India actor Emraan Hashmi hailed him as his hero and wrote, “Such calm and resilience in the face of adversity . Prayers for our brave pilot #AbhinandanVarthaman . Hope for his safe return. #AbhinandanMyHero.”

Such calm and resilience in the face of adversity . Prayers for our brave pilot #AbhinandanVarthaman . Hope for his safe return. #AbhinandanMyHero — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 28, 2019

Praising Abhinandan’s bravery, south star Mohanlal tweeted, “Because this is where you belong. Welcome back to our Motherland Abhinandan. Salute to the bravery n valour. Jai Hind #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #AbhinandanVarthaman.”

Because this is where you belong. Welcome back to our Motherland Abhinandan. Salute to the bravery n valour. Jai Hind#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #AbhinandanVarthaman — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 1, 2019

Athiya Shetty, who made her debut with Hero, also wrote on her Twitter account, “Welcome home #AbhinandanVarthaman words will never be enough, we have so much gratitude. Thank you for your bravery and selfless service. You are more than our hero, you are our hope. Jai hind.”

Welcome home #AbhinandanVarthaman 🇮🇳🙏🏼 words will never be enough, we have so much gratitude. Thank you for your bravery and selfless service. You are more than our hero, you are our hope. Jai hind. ✨ — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) March 1, 2019

Earlier during the day, Ranveer Singh had spoken at the India Today Conclave about the Pulwama attack and Abhinandan. He had said, “We are rejoicing today. I am very happy, I am elated. I was quite disturbed seeing the imagery that came out. I have been disturbed for a while actually.” He had also tweeted to welcome the hero and hailed him for his bravery.

