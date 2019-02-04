Anushka Sharma’s fans have found her lookalike in this Amercian singer. Check out hilarious memes

Several Indian Instagram users have bombarded American singer Julia Michaels’ profile over the weekend. They have been leaving comments, tagging her in pictures and mostly asking her the same single question: Does she know how much she looks like Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma?

Julia does bear an uncanny resemblance with the actor. She has similar eyes, nose and lips and even face structure as Anushka. “Damn you look almost like anushka sharma, a bollywood actress,” a fan commented on her post. “I thought anuskha changed her hair color,” wrote another. “Omg seriously she looks alike @anushkasharma I’ve listened her song “anxiety” like 5 days ago I never noticed dat,” wrote another. See more pictures from Julia’s account:

This may not be unfamiliar territory for Anushka, but people have already started making memes and jokes at her expense. While some called Julia ‘Ameeron ki Anushka’, others made comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Check them out:

@AnushkaSharma is one of my favorite actress

You really should checkout it fan pages now and also @AnushkaSharma

We found your doppelganger

We found your doppelganger



Twitter is blowing up with memes

Anushka sharma after bleaching

When Anushka Sharma becomes the brand ambassador of Oppo.

when you use sandpaper on anushka sharma

Julia is a 25-year-old songwriter who has written for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, and Gwen Stefani. She made her singing debut in 2017 with an album titled Issues. It got her Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a box office flop. Her only officially announced project is Netflix original film, Bulbul, of which she is the producer. The film “is a period piece set in a vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions.”

Anushka returned to India on Monday with husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli from New Zealand. The cricketer led the team to a series win in Australia and New Zealand in the last two months.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:40 IST