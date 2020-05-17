e-paper
Anushka Sharma shares Paatal Lok memes, Khushi Kapoor says people made fun of her for not looking like Sridevi

Anushka Sharma shares Paatal Lok memes, Khushi Kapoor says people made fun of her for not looking like Sridevi

Top Entertainment news: Anushka Sharma, who saw the release of her first digital show as producer Paatal Lok, shared hilarious memes of the show. Khushi Kapoor revealed how as a child people made fun of her for not looking like her mother.

bollywood Updated: May 17, 2020 10:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma shared hilarious memes on Paatal Lok, while Khushi Kapoor spoke about self esteem issues as a child.
Anushka Sharma shared hilarious memes on Paatal Lok, while Khushi Kapoor spoke about self esteem issues as a child.
         

Anushka Sharma’s hilarious memes explaining ‘swarg, dharti and paatal lok’ wins the internet

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared memes of her new digital show as a producer, Paatal Lok. The hilarious memes featured her in them.

Khushi Kapoor says people made fun of her for not looking like Sridevi or Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It affected the way I would eat’

Late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor said in her own ‘Quarantine Tape’ how as child she faced self-esteem issues and how people would make fun of her for not looking like her famous mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Ali Fazal on wedding with Richa Chadha: ‘We will celebrate with the world when everything is open again’

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha plan to ‘celebrate with the world’ once the coronavirus pandemic abates and the world opens for business again. The couple postponed their wedding in April in the face of Covid-19 outbreak.

Unemployed actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide, neighbours refuse to help fearing he had Covid-19

TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who had acted in shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, was unable to pay his bills. With work drying up due to the lockdown, he committed suicide on Friday.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube

Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’s songs have crossed 1 billion streams on YouTube. Songs like Butta Bomma and Ramulo Ramula are a mega hit online.

Kartik Aaryan shows how his mum tricked him into trimming his beard: ‘Mummy sahi khel gayi’

Kartik Aaryan has finally trimmed his beard after much contemplation. He found a creative way to reveal his new look to fans.

