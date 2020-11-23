Anushka Sharma shares pic as she preps for shoot, proves it is work as usual during pregnancy

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:34 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a picture from her makeup room, as she prepared for her shoot. Pictures of a heavily pregnant Anushka getting off her vanity van for a shoot on her return from Dubai had earlier gone viral.

She shared the picture and wrote simply ‘Hi’. It showed two artists with masks and PPE suits on, one working on her hair while another worked on her makeup. Anushka sat in front of a mirror. Earlier, pictures of Anushka getting off her van in a free flowing teal dress with a mask on her face were all over the internet.

Anushka had stationed herself in Dubai for the whole duration that her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the tournament. In early November, RCB was eliminated from IPL 2020 after losing five matches on the trot. Mumbai Indians won the tournament beating Delhi Capitals in the finale.

Through her pregnancy, Anushka has been sharing pictures and experiences of being a new mom. Sharing one such an experience, she had written: “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?”

On World Gratitude Day in September, she had written: “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance” - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... “ After all , we are all just walking each other home “ - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday”

In August, Anushka had announced her pregnancy and written: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

