Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli head to Cardiff in Indian Cricket Team’s bus. See pics

Anushka Sharma is a supportive wife to Virat Kohli. Accroding to a Bollywood Life report, the actor was spotted sitting beside her cricketer husband in the Indian Cricket Team bus as they headed for a T20 match in Cardiff, England on Friday.

A fan clicked a selfie with Virat and Anushka sitting together in the bus in background and the picture is now being shared by their fan pages on social media. Check it out:

Anushka and Virat were recently served a legal notice by the man they scolded for littering in the street in their viral Twitter video. “Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now. As in all fairness I should await their response,” said Arhhan Singh, the man from the video.

The post was shared online by Virat and quickly went viral. It showed Anushka scolding a man sitting in a ‘luxury car’ for throwing plastic out of the car’s window.

“Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Don’t throw garbage on the road. Please be careful,” Anushka said in the video.

The video received mixed reactions from fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter.

While some people applauded the actress for giving a ‘piece of mind’ to Arhhan, many, however, stated the couple’s main motive was to just put the video out on social media.

