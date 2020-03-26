e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aparshakti Khurana on his poem on coronavirus: ‘We didn’t give respect to Mother Earth, I think it has to come back to us’

Aparshakti Khurana on his poem on coronavirus: ‘We didn’t give respect to Mother Earth, I think it has to come back to us’

Aparshakti Khurana talks about the poem he wrote for HT readers in wake of coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:07 IST
Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aparshakti pens a poem for HT readers, talks about the same in this interview.
Aparshakti pens a poem for HT readers, talks about the same in this interview.(Akansha Ranjan Kapoo)
         

The self-isolation period during the coronavirus outbreak has given many actors a chance to connect with their hobbies and interests, and Aparshakti Khurana is making the most of it. Besides music, which he calls his “lifelong passion”, he has taken to writing poems again, and even penned an exclusive piece for HT readers on the current situation.

Talking about the poem titled Sawaal, he says, “When you’re spending time with yourself, many questions pop up. These are my questions. Where are we all headed? We were wasting time on frivolous materialistic things. And we didn’t give respect to our mothers, as well as Mother Earth! I think it has to come back to us. We’re now getting to spend time with our families. I’m sure we’ll start taking care of everything in an appropriate way, when we come out of it.”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor deletes coronavirus post from Instagram, as trolling intensifies

The 32-year-old is in Mumbai currently, and during the last few days, he has been calling up all his friends. “Be it [friends] from school or college, relatives, my parents or in-laws... I’ve been talking to them. In the rat race, we miss out on time with our loved ones. This is how I’m making the most of it,” he says.

Professional commitments have been affected, for sure, Khurana says, but adds, “It’s all for our safety. What really made me happy recently was the Instagram antakshari, which I started with my friend, singer Jonita Gandhi. That was a very warm moment, the fraternity coming together as a family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news