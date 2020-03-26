Aparshakti Khurana on his poem on coronavirus: ‘We didn’t give respect to Mother Earth, I think it has to come back to us’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:07 IST

The self-isolation period during the coronavirus outbreak has given many actors a chance to connect with their hobbies and interests, and Aparshakti Khurana is making the most of it. Besides music, which he calls his “lifelong passion”, he has taken to writing poems again, and even penned an exclusive piece for HT readers on the current situation.

Talking about the poem titled Sawaal, he says, “When you’re spending time with yourself, many questions pop up. These are my questions. Where are we all headed? We were wasting time on frivolous materialistic things. And we didn’t give respect to our mothers, as well as Mother Earth! I think it has to come back to us. We’re now getting to spend time with our families. I’m sure we’ll start taking care of everything in an appropriate way, when we come out of it.”

The 32-year-old is in Mumbai currently, and during the last few days, he has been calling up all his friends. “Be it [friends] from school or college, relatives, my parents or in-laws... I’ve been talking to them. In the rat race, we miss out on time with our loved ones. This is how I’m making the most of it,” he says.

Professional commitments have been affected, for sure, Khurana says, but adds, “It’s all for our safety. What really made me happy recently was the Instagram antakshari, which I started with my friend, singer Jonita Gandhi. That was a very warm moment, the fraternity coming together as a family.”

