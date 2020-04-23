Aparshakti Khurana says he is yet to reach the stage where he can be compared to brother Ayushmann Khurrana

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:01 IST

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has said he is yet to reach the stage where he can be compared to his brother, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. While Aparshakti made his debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal in 2016, Ayushmann started his career with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012.

He told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I am yet to read any article comparing me and Ayushmann. Moreover, I think I am yet to become an equal to Ayushmann. Comparisons can only be done between equals. I am yet to reach there. Had I felt the pressure of being Ayushmann’s brother, I would not have taken up my first film.”

He also revealed the film he considers as his failure. “It is very rare that people get such back to back hits. I cannot take the entire credit for this. It is all very situational. Of course, I do fear failures. They aren’t visible a lot of times, but we meet failures often. If I have to talk about one film which failed, it is Jabariya Jodi. It is important for us to know where we have failed and where we haven’t,” he said.

Also read: Smriti Khanna’s slim figure just days after giving birth to her daughter is unbelievable, see pic

Aparshakti, who was working on his first film as the lead - Helmet - before all shootings were halted amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak, will be seen romancing Pranutan Bahl in the film. He is under quarantine inside his own house.

Speaking about the lockdown, the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have always been a foodie, so I wanted to learn to cook what I like to eat. I am taking cooking lessons. The other day, I made kaale chaane and it turned out pretty well. I also learnt to make butter chicken. My domestic help, Shiva, is helping me hone my skills. Thanks to technology, I am also taking some online narrations,” adding how he unintentionally started an online game of Antakshari on his Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more