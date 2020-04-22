Aparshakti Khurana’s parents told him standing on his own feet was ‘old school’ so he did a handstand instead

bollywood

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana gave a funny twist to handstands as he posted a video of himself doing the exercise on Wednesday on Instagram. Quoting his parents, the actor said that standing on one’s own feet is old school, so he decided to stand on his hands instead.

He posted the video and wrote on Instagram, “Mom Dad were like ‘apne paero pe khada hona is old school, haatho pe khade ho toh kuch baat hai’ So I did as they said.” Saquib Saleem was quick to reply to the post and wrote, “Whattey gymnast.”

Earlier this week, Aparshakti had shared an audio short film with his fans. Posting the clip on Instagram, Aparshakti wrote, “#HisaabBarabar For those who don’t know, I was working at a radio station 5 years ago and was working on a pilot of my new audio show but destiny had other plans and Dangal happened (which I am grateful of till date), because of which I had to leave the pilot midway. The idea of this audio show was so close to my heart that it continued to linger in my mind for the last 5 years.”

He further wrote, “One of the segments was to be called YEH DILLI HAI MERE YAAR, where in I would have released one audio short film every Friday. Coming up is a story called Hisaab Barabar which is written and voiced by me and packaged by @rajitsen (audio) and @jvfilms_ (video) Just FYI, I might not have patience and energy to write and voice more stories but I shall try only if you like this one.”

Aparshakti is under quarantine inside his own house. Speaking about the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My wife (Akriti Khurana) would complain about me not taking out time for myself, and right now, I feel this small pause in all our lives has really made us know ourselves better. I just called a school friend after 14 years and took his mother’s number for her nimbu ka achar recipe. Another school friend in the UK has made a Whatsapp group for the entire batch and in a week’s time we have 74 people out of the 90 on it. It’s really nostalgic.”

