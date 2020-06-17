e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Arbaaz Khan will take legal action against Abhinav Kashyap after the filmmaker alleges Salman’s family sabotaged his career

Arbaaz Khan will take legal action against Abhinav Kashyap after the filmmaker alleges Salman’s family sabotaged his career

Dabanng and Besharam director Abhinav Singh Kashyap spoke about facing exploitation and bullying in the hands of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Khan family now plans to hit back on these allegations.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:06 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Director Abhinav Singh Kashyap made his Bollywood debut with Dabangg.
Director Abhinav Singh Kashyap made his Bollywood debut with Dabangg.(Hindustan Times)
         

Director and screenwriter Abhinav Singh Kashyap took to Facebook on Tuesday to share how actor-director Arbaaz Khan, and family “sabotaged” his career after his directorial Dabangg released in 2010. The film starring Arbaaz and his brother Salman Khan was a massive hit before it turned into a franchise.

Kashyap also mentioned experiencing “gaslighting, exploitation and bullying first hand” in the hands of the Khan family and alleged that it all affected his mental health. In no time, the detailed post caught everyone’s attention.

Coincidently, his personal account comes in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, where in he mentioned how this incident “brings to the forefront a much bigger problem of what many of us have been dealing with”.

Sharing his own experience post Dabangg, Kashyap wrote, “The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz, in collusion with Sohail Khan and family, was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me...”

 

Kashyap further wrote when he returned his money Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures, the Khan family did the same thing. “Only this time the sabotager was Sohail and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra. My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. It’s only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam.”

The filmmaker mentioned he and his family have “been repeatedly threatened”. He revealed of his attempt of filing an FIR with all the proof that includes “threats as texts”, sent to him from several numbers but Police refused to file the FIR and registered “a non-cognizable complaint”.

He wrote, “…the best part is after 10 years, I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan... I refuse to cow down and will fight on till I see the end of either them or me. Enough tolerance. It’s time to fight back.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Hum sab saath saath hain #Bharat

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Reacting to the Kashyap’s allegations, Arbaaz told us that he last communicated with Kashyap “in 2012 before starting Dabangg 2”.

He further add, “In fact, we have already taken legal action even before this post; it was after his earlier post (when Kashyap spoke about having differences with Arbaaz and Salmaan and led him to step down from the Dabangg franchise). We have had no communication with Abhinav since we started working on Dabangg 2. We parted ways professionally. Don’t know where all this coming from. We are taking legal action.”

Meanwhile, Abhinav’s brother, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave his statement on twitter clarifying why he is refraining from getting involved in this matter. “More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does, (sic)” wrote Anurag.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In