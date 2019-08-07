Arjun Kapoor gives a break to Katrina Kaif, hilariously trolls Shraddha Kapoor’s latest Saaho pic: ‘Hectic sneeze reaction’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor seems to come up with the most hilarious comments to posts made by his co-stars and his Half Girlfriend co-star Shraddha Kapoor is the latest target. Little did Shraddha know what was coming her way when she innocently shared a picture from Enni Soni, the latest song from Saaho. Starring Prabhas in the lead, Saaho is set to hit theatres on August 30.

Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote on Instagram, “#EnniSoni #SAAHO styled by @leepakshiellawadi assisted by @snehagajula007 make up @shraddha.naik hair @rohan_jagtap_ @menonnikita #SaahoOn30thAugust.” Responding to the post, Arjun wrote, “Hectic sneeze reaction.” In the picture, Shraddha is seen posing in front of snowy hills and the photo has red smoky effect.

Arjun is quite a pro at targeting co-stars with hilarious reactions. He often makes similar comments on Katrina Kaif’s posts as well. Katrina shared a pic where she is seen posing in a blue swimsuit. Reacting to Katrina’s post, Arjun wrote, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing.” The picture shows Katrina, wearing a blue bikini top, posing against a pillar. The blue sea is in the background, and Katrina captioned the picture with heart emojis.

Recently, Katrina posted a picture from her Mexico vacation where she was celebrating her birthday. While other Bollywood colleagues wished her on her birthday, Arjun wrote, “U’ve basically gone for a photoshoot.”

However, he quickly realised that maybe he should be kinder to Katrina on her birthday. “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina. Have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it,” he wrote in another comment.

Earlier, Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor shared a few pictures and wrote: “I could add some deep quote here but let’s be honest I just wanted to post some good looking pictures of myself. #loveyourself #Iammyownmotivation.” Arjun was quick to respond: “...& u say I ruin ur reputation... just see this post.”

Arjun was last seen in Rajkumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted and will soon feature in the lead for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

