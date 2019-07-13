Arjun Kapoor takes a break from leaving comments on Malaika’s posts, pokes fun at Katrina Kaif’s swimsuit pic

Actor Arjun Kapoor has left a cheeky comment on Katrina Kaif’s recent Instagram post, in which the actor is wearing a blue swimsuit. Arjun and Katrina have a long history of playful banter on social media.

Reacting to Katrina’s post, Arjun wrote on Saturday, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing.” The picture shows Katrina, wearing a blue bikini top, posing against a pillar. The blue sea is in the background, and Katrina captioned the picture with heart emojis. The post has been ‘liked’ over a million times already.

Several of Katrina’s fans and industry friends left comments as well. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Anaita Shroff Adajania left heart emojis in the comments section. The actor will celebrate her birthday on July 16, and many commenters took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday in advance.

Arjun and actor Varun Dhawan had even started a I Hate Katrina club in the past, humorously of course. They recently announced that the club has been renamed to I Love Katrina club. Varun and Arjun also presented Katrina with a token of their faithful friendship - a huge Dalmatian trophy. “For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina had said during an appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Arjun, meanwhile, has been making headlines for his relationship with Malaika Arora, with whom he recently went on a vacation with to celebrate his birthday. The couple recently admitted that they were together, after months of denying reports and rumours.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 14:29 IST