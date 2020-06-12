Arjun Kapoor loves Ranveer Singh’s ‘Mermaid colour patloon’ in latest post, see it here

bollywood

Updated: Jun 12, 2020

Actor Arjun Kapoor is in love with the ‘Mermaid colour’ tract pants that Ranveer Singh is wearing in his latest post. The Panipat actor lavished praise in the comments section.

On Friday, Ranveer Singh had shared a picture of himself by a washing machine as part of a paid campaign with a detergent brand. He was sporting a teal-coloured track bottom.

Arjun and Ranveer enjoy a warm relationship and have worked together in films also. They have, in the past, worked in films like Gunday and Finding Fanny. They were together for the All India Bakchod Knockout in 2015. The two also have a tonne of fun together. Only recently, Arjun had revealed how Ranveer sends him long voice messages.

See Arjun’s comment here.

Speaking to Mid Day, he had said, “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika [Padukone, Singh’s wife] that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.”

When Panipat released, there was a lot of talk about how his look as Sadadhiv Bhau was very similar to that Ranveer’s Bajirao II from Bajirao Mastani. Arjun had been unperturbed by the comparison and mentioned how both the directors behind the projects, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had very different approaches to filmmaking that reflected by how presented their characters too. He had said, “Ashu sir and Sanjay sir make magnum opuses, but they have different temperaments. Here, I respected my director’s temperament. I wanted to remain loyal to my story. Ranveer would have given me his point of view [that would be derived from] Sanjay sir’s understanding. I have tremendous respect for Ranveer’s work. But this film didn’t require me [to seek his advice] because Bajirao and Sadashiv are from different eras.”

Arjun, of course, wants to do more films with Ranveer - he had expressed his desire to work in a remake of Hera Pheri, with Ranveer, Paresh Rawal and him in it. He had said, “I would love to do Hera Pheri with Ranveer and Paresh Rawal. Similarly, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is another film that I would love to remake with him.” Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri released 20 years ago, and has attained a cult status among the film buffs over the years.”

