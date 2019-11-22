Arjun Kapoor shares handwritten poem for late mother, says ‘I wish I could hear her call me beta one more time’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared an emotional post on Instagram, remembering his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. The actor, who is currently looking forward to his upcoming release Panipat, has shared a handwritten poem which he wrote to her when he was 12 years old.

Arjun shared the poem along with two of his childhood pictures. He wrote, “Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It’s maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. I miss her love, I’m vulnerable every morning without it. I didn’t have a choice but to accept that I wouldn’t have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I’m just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the F*****g time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don’t know why I’m venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the mostest...”

The poem is titled ‘The Mother’. It read, “Mother, what is a mother. Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold. More soft than a petal of a flower. More enthusiastic than a teenager. More lovable than myself. ‘Oh’ mother don’t ever get upset. Because your tears are like fresh droplets of water. But your smile is like 1,00,00,000 & much more.”

The actor ended the poem with, “your son Arjun Kapoor, keep smiling, 6th Oct, ‘97.

Arjun’s friends and fans showered the actor with love in the comments section. All from Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon to Banita Sandhu dropped several heart emojis to the post. Tahira Kashyap called it “So precious.” Farah Khan commented, “Stop making me cry.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “I’m sure she is proud of how u have handled your life and what you have made of yourself . And she surely wouldn’t want to see you break .. more strength and power to you.” Arjun’s cousin Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor cheered him, saying, “Stay strong big man ... heart of gold and broad shoulders .. you know how to fight.”

Arjun will now be seen as Sadashiv Rao in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. Kriti Sanon plays his wife Parvatibai in the film whereas Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film. It is set to release on December 6.

