Arjun Kapoor shuts down troll saying he only praises others’ work: ‘Have done enough work to not be always selfish’

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:09 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor has responded to a troll on Twitter, who criticised him for promoting others’ work while not doing movies of his own. Arjun had a calm reply for the Twitter user and said he is not selfish about praising others’ work.

“Bhia tu doosro par tweet hi karta rahega ya apni koi film bhi karega (Brother, will you keep tweeting about others or make any movie of your own),” the troll had commented on one of his tweets. Arjun replied, “Hey Radha it’s always good to encourage others work... I have done enough work to not be always selfish and think about myself and my own marketing.”

Hey Radha it’s always good to encourage others work... I have done enough work to not be always selfish and think about myself and my own marketing... https://t.co/5uQysv81jv — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 19, 2019

Earlier in May, Arjun had taken on another troll who made an insensitive tweet about his family. The troll had shamed the actor for dating a woman older than him (Malaika Arora). They further claimed that Arjun had hated his dad Boney Kapoor, in the past, for marrying Sridevi who was younger to him.

Arjun replied, “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP.”

The Twitter user later deleted their comment and apologised to Arjun. “I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans.... Please Forgive me . It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma’am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26,” the user wrote. Arjun swrote back, “It’s ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you.”

Varun Dhawan, who was dragged in the entire debate, also put out a tweet. “Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy,” he wrote.

Arjun is now looking forward to Panipat in which he stars with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. He also as Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar with Parineeti Chopra.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:09 IST