Arjun Mathur says an ‘atmosphere of fear and self-policing’ is being bred in India

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:43 IST

While some actors refrain from voicing their opinions on sensitive issues, actor Arjun Mathur of Made In Heaven fame isn’t afraid of sharing his thoughts on social media. Being a public figure, the actor has been taking a stand for socially relevant issues on the platform.

“All these years, and even as a teenager growing up in a time when a lot of socio-political changes were taking place, I always thought it was imperative to have one’s voice be heard. I have always spoken for what I have believed in and since now we have a platform where it can be amplified, I will continue to take a stand and voice my concerns,” says Arjun. Whether his posts get some negative heat or support, it doesn’t bother the 38-year-old.

“If I speak out about anything, there are more people who say ‘thank you’ than disagree. I understand the repercussions my actions might have. But as far as threats go, thankfully, it has not happened to me. I’d rather have people following me who are willing to listen and voice their opinions,” Arjun shares.

The actor believes in taking a stand as he says, “It is very important for the voices in our country, especially the influencers to take a stand. It’s sad to see when people don’t take a stand, just because they might lose followers, or a business deal. I don’t know how to stand by and watch the atrocities take place as then, I am definitely a part of the problem.”

To give an example, Arjun cites Hollywood. “People are very vocal whether it is politics, environment, #MeToo or anything else. What we are currently breeding in India is the atmosphere of fear and self policing. It is very important for all of us to speak out.”

