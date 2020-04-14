Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades’ ‘family portrait’ with son Arik, fans say ‘you are the cutest’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:02 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal’s wife Gabriella Demetriades on Tuesday shared a picture with husband and son Arik. Arjun and his family have been practising social distancing and is in self isolation.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “A family portrait.” In the picture, Arjun holds on to his son and Gabriella interacts with the little baby. Arik’s face is not visible. The picture is from a green patch; it is not clear where they are. The picture got a lot of love from fans -- one person wrote “My heart!!!” while another user said “You guys are the cutest”. Another user “Beautiful family! Stay safe”.

In July last year, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed Arik. It was filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi who broke the news through Twitter on July 18. She had written: “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!”

Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April last year with a sweet post on his Instagram account. “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby,” Arjun had written sharing a love-filled picture of Gabriella and himself. The picture clearly showed her pregnancy bump.

Also read: The real reason Marvel fired Edward Norton from Avengers, replaced him with Mark Ruffalo as Hulk

Arjun had recently taken to social media to wish Gabriella on her birthday. He had written: “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you.” After the birth of his son, replying to queries on how his daughters were taking it, he had told Hindustan Times Brunch, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

Arjun was previously married to ex model Mehr Jessia. The couple have two daughters together -- Mahikaa and Myra. The couple divorced in 2018, after being married for 20 years.

Follow @htshowbiz for more