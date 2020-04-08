e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal wishes ‘jaan’ Gabriella Demetriades a happy birthday, promises big celebration soon. See pic

Arjun Rampal has promised his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, a big birthday celebration post the coronavirus lockdown. Check out his birthday post here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed baby boy Arik in 2019.
Actor Arjun Rampal has wished his partner, model Gabriella Demetriades, a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he shared a picture of the two of them, and wrote that they’d celebrate Gabriella’s birthday properly when the coronavirus lockdown is over.

He wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you.” The picture shows Arjun with his arm around Gabriella. They are both beaming in the photograph. “Happy birthday you both are fire,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Arjun, you have been a forever favourite and love,” wrote another.

 

Arjun and Gabriella recently became parents to a baby boy, Arik. Arjun in an interview to Zoom said, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jessia. They divorced after 20 years in 2018. Arik was born in July, 2019.

