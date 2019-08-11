Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades cosy up in latest picture

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:31 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal spent a love-filled Saturday with his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella shared a photograph of herself curled up next to the Daddy actor on Instagram, with a dark and light moon emoji.

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Gabriella gave birth to Arik on July 18. Sharing on Intagram a photograph in which he is seen holding Arik’s hand, Arjun wrote, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives.”

“Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”

Also read: Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet and calls her ‘hypocrite’, the actor’s response is grace itself. Watch video

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

The actor was last seen in J.P. Dutta’s Paltan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 17:31 IST