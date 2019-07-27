Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares new pic of their newborn baby. See here

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, has shared a new picture of the couple’s newborn son, with the caption, “Tired, but in love.” She shared the picture on Instagram stories on Friday.

The picture shows Gabriella posing with the baby on her shoulders, wrapped in a blanket. The South African model gave birth on July 18, in Mumbai. A few days ago, Arjun had shared a throwback picture from his youth, and wondered in the caption if his baby would look like him.

The actor revealed his baby to the world when he posed with him outside the Hinduja hospital, and raised the carrier basket in front of the paparazzi. During her stay, he made several trips to the hospital, accompanied by his two teenage daughters Maahika and Myra, and Gabriella’s parents. The couple are yet to name their newborn. On being asked about it, Arjun told Mid-Day, “Not yet. Still thinking.”

Arjun had also hosted an intimate baby shower for Gabriella in May. Pictures of Arjun playing the DJ, and having a great time at the party with family and friends, were shared by Gabriella on Instagram. He’d announced Gabriella’s pregnancy with an Instagram photo, which he captioned, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun had separated from his wife Mehr Jesia last year after 20 years of marriage. Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 13:50 IST