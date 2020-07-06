Arjun Rampal is a happy father as he celebrates daughter Mahikaa’s outstanding results, enjoys movietime with son Arik

bollywood

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:39 IST

Arjun Rampal is a proud father both to his teenage daughters Mahikaa and Myra and as well as his toddler son Arik. The actor has now shared an appreciation post for his eldest child Mahikaa who did very well in her International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.

Sharing a happy picture with the 18-year-old Mahikaa on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “She is the ultimate rockstar... congratulations on your outstanding results in ur IB finals @mahikaarampal 7/7 in science and Math. Incredible. Soooooo proud my baby jaan. #mahikaarocks.” She replied to her father, “Haha thank you.”

Arjun had once opened up about Mahikaa’s future plans in an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch. He had said, “She’s very good at theatre, she does that in school and has definitely got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We’ve decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works.”

Arjun has another reason to be happy as he watches his son Arik grow up fast. The actor often shares pictures from his playtime with him without showing his face. His latest picture with the little boy is from their movietime as they sat to watch Disney’s The Lion King. He shared a photo with the caption, “Watching Lion King with my Simba....#sundayfunday.”

Dia Mirza reacted to the post, “Such a big boy already.” Mahikaa also showed love to her little brother and wrote, “Cute outfit.

Also read: Amit Trivedi: ‘Nothing called nepotism in the music industry, this is the most time-waste topic’

Arjun and his three children recently appeared on a magazine cover. It was shot by his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and had Arjun at the centre with Arik clinging to his chest and his daughters on each side.

On being asked about what life lessons he would want to pass on to his two daughters, he had earlier said, “They are both very different personalities and I hope they remember to be their own people, no matter what. To always be honest in whatever they do. To always have love in their hearts and not get cynical with age. If they can maintain these three qualities, they’ll have happy lives. Nothing or nobody gives or takes away happiness. We make ourselves happy and they have to learn to do that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more