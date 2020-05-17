Arshad Warsi loses 6 kgs in 30 days, Raveena Tandon says ‘tried the same, weighing scale didn’t budge after 1.5 kg loss’

bollywood

Updated: May 17, 2020 12:17 IST

Actor Arshad Warsi is making good use of the lockdown. The actor revealed how he had lost 6 kilos in 30 days. He interacted with actor Raveena Tandon on the subject.

Arshad had tweeted: “Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio & weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got 4 more to go. This morning I had carbs, AND OMG ITS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. Now I have to find another way to get fit.”

Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio & weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got 4 more to go. This morning I had carbs, AND OMG ITS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. Now I have to find another way to get fit 🤦‍♂️ — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 17, 2020

Raveena replied to his tweet saying how she had tried the same routine but failed miserably. She wrote: “HHah howwwww? Tried the same . The damn weighing scale didn’t budge after a kg and half loss!!!!”

Arshad and Raveena discussed his weight loss.

In the initial days of the lockdown, Arshad saw the release of his digital show, Asur. Arshad’s digital debut series is a psychological thriller that streams on Voot Select. “I’m extremely pleased to hear that my digital debut, Asur has been receiving such a great response from the audience, as well from my friends and family,” Arshad said.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

“In a day and age when web series are so popular, it is a great feeling that Asur is one of the few shows that has been winning the hearts of millions and I was so kicked to see a review of 9.1 on IMDb. This wouldn’t have been possible without my fantastic co-cast and crew. Playing the character of Dhananjay Rajpoot was a great experience and I would like to thank the streaming service for giving me this platform to prove my versatility as an actor. And of course, grateful to my loyal fans who have supported me throughout my career,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more