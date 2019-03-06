Article 15 first look: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cop and audience is among the accused, see pic

After a compelling narrative on the ‘othering’ of a community in Mulk, Anubhav Sinha is back. This time he will be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for a new film called Article 15. The film’s team has begun filming in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The first look of the film was revealed on Wednesday and shows Ayushmann as a police officer. With papers in his hand, he stands next to his police jeep. From the look of it, it seems he is in the process of investigation. Ayushmann wears a grim expression on his face; his thick moustache adds a different dimension to his personality.

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits discrimination by the state against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. Ayushmann Khurrana told Mumbai Mirror about the film, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15.”

IT’S OFFICIAL... Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha’s next film #Article15... Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Filming commenced on 1 March 2019 in #Lucknow... Ayushmann’s look from the film: pic.twitter.com/XGtrzhUNXq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

The film also shares Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles. Sinha called Article 15 an “investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party”.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann also has two others films in his kitty; Dreamgirl, a romantic comedy directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa while another is called Bala.

Dreamgirl, an Ekta Kapoor production, will star Nushrat Bharucha as its female lead. In the poster, released some time back, Ayushmann appears as a saree-clad woman.Sharing it, Ayushmann has written: “As whacky as it can get! Here’s the first glimpse of my look in and as #DreamGirl. Thoughts.”

Anubhav’s Mulk meanwhile was appreciated for pertinent theme and starred Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in prominent roles.

