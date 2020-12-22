As Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor take digs at each other on Mumbai billboards, Vikramaditya Motwane speaks on AK vs AK strategy

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:44 IST

His latest film is all set to release on December 24 and the lead actors Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor have been taking digs at each other on social media for sometime. Well, it is only a promotion strategy for Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK Vs AK that lands on Netflix soon.

AK Vs AK brings a new concept - it traces the story of two real life filmmakers who fight, and the filmmaker decides to kidnap the actor’s daughter. Both Anil and Anurag play themselves in AK Vs AK and Sonam gets kidnapped in the movie.

After sparring online, the two are now taking digs at each other on Mumbai billboards. One hoarding carrying Anil’s comment said: “Juhu leads to Andheri. Anurag’s movies lead to andhera (Anurag’s movies lead to darkness).” - Your timeless Lakhan, referencing his character from the 1989 drama Ram Lakhan. Anurag responded, “Yeh circle gol hai. Anil ki acting lol hai (This circle is round and Anil’s acting is one big laugh).”

The filmmaker told Mid Day that the concept seems to be working, mainly because the protagonists have strong off-screen personalities. Calling Anil the flamboyant actor, and Anurag, the “full-of-himself” director, Motwane told the tabloid, “That makes it juicy to pit them against each other. While there is some truth in the things that we are saying, we’re exaggerating them [to add the drama to] the movie.”

“The characters of Anil and Anurag are willing to make fun of themselves because off screen, they are extremely secure artistes. I never felt that any scene was out of bounds. They gave me the comfort to write scenes as I wanted,” he further told the daily.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is slated for a December 24 release on Netflix. It marks Anurag’s fifth project with the streaming service. He has previously worked on Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and Choked. Anil produced the drama series Selection Day for the streamer.

The film was dragged into a controversy after the Indian Air Force (IAF) objected to few depictions in the Netflix movie. The IAF objected to his “inaccurately” donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the film. They responded that their intention would never be to disrespect the armed forces.

