Aspiring actor jumps to death from apartment in Mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:54 IST

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment here in Oshiwara late last night. The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi. Reportedly, she was an aspiring actress. Punjabi had been trying to get into the cinema world for a long time without any success.

Talking about the incident, Bipin Kumar Thakur, a security guard employed at the apartment where the woman was residing said, “It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived.”

Mumbai: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment in Oshiwara late last night. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/lw0gr8lqgp — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019

Police said the woman was mentally disturbed. Reportedly, the girl used to have frequent fights with her mother. Earlier too, she had tried to commit suicide twice but was saved in time. Oshiwara police is investigating the case.

A few weeks ago, a TV actor from Marathi industry killed her daughter and committed suicide in Thane. According to a PTI report, Thane Police said that the 40-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her teenage daughter and then hanged herself in Kalwa area of the city.

The suicide note purportedly written by the woman, Pradnya Parkar, said she was under extreme stress and hence she killed her daughter Shruti (17) and was going to kill herself. Preliminary reports have suggested that Parkarwas not getting much work these days and her husband too was facing problems in his business, said senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde. The incident apparently took place between 8 and 9 in the morning when her husband had gone to the gym.

On his return, her husband found the door of the flat locked from inside. When it was broken open, the bodies of Pradnya and Shruti, who studied in Class 12, were found.

(With PTI inputs)

