Ayesha Takia, husband Farhan Azmi offer their Mumbai hotel as quarantine facility

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:42 IST

After actor Shah Rukh Khan offered his office space as a quarantine facility for women, children and elderly , Ayesha Takia and her restaurateur husband Farhan Azmi have now given their hotel in South Mumbai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine facility.

A Spotboye report quoted Farhan as saying, “Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine centre. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the government should support small businesses too.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, along with wife Gauri, offered their four-storey personal office space for quarantining Covid-19 patients. This is among his various initiatives to help the country during the crisis. BMC took to social media to thank Shah Rukh and Gauri for the help.

“We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture,” BMC’s official Twitter handle post read.

When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars.

आमची Mumbai आमची BMC https://t.co/fm1aGpNylB — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 4, 2020

“When we say ‘mybmc’, then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight COVID-19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars,” the couple wrote on their respective Twitter handles.

Sonu Sood has also offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, as accommodation while they battle the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said it’s important for everyone to stand strongly with the medical staff across the country, who are the “real heroes” of the fight against Covid-19.

“It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” the actor said in a statement.

