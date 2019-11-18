Ayushmann Khuranna wishes ‘world’s best brother’ Aparshakti on birthday, shares throwback pic of him mimicking Raj Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:15 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished his brother, actor Aparshakti Khurrana on his birthday on Monday with a throwback picture from the latter’s childhood.

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote: “Happy bday @aparshakti_khurana. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani).” In the picture, Aparshakti is holding a bag, hung from the end of a cricket bat, wears a hat and standing with a slight slouch.

Aparshakti replied to the post, saying how he learnt acting watching his elder brother mimic Raj Kapoor. He wrote: “@ayushmannk Thank you so much Ayush bhaiyaaaaa. I must tell everyone that I was just trying to follow your footsteps. I saw Raj Kapoor Saab through your eyes. I was a little kid when I first saw you mimicking Raj Kapoor Saab, later I saw his films. Thanks for always unconditionally blessing me.

Actor Gajraj Rao of Badhaai Ho fame and Fukrey actor Manjot also wished him on his birthday. Sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap wrote ‘adorable’ in the comments section, while Manjot said cheekily “how sweetness”.

Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal and since then has been seen in supporting roles in a number of hit films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), comedy-drama Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018), horror comedy Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019). His upcoming films include Kartik Aaryan and Ananaya Panday starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Varun Dhawan, Sharddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer.

Ayushmann, meanwhile, is enjoying a successful run at the box office -- his latest film, Bala, is his seventh film to hit the bull’s eye. It’s second weekend total stood at Rs 90.74 crores according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. If the film maintains its current momentum , it will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club.

