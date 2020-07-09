e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana back on set after months as he shoots commercial, says ‘normalcy will be restored’

Ayushmann Khurrana back on set after months as he shoots commercial, says ‘normalcy will be restored’

Ayushmann Khurrana is in Chandigarh where he shot for a commercial ad.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana has shot for a commercial.
Ayushmann Khurrana has shot for a commercial.
         

Actor Ayushmannn Khurrana has joined a few among his peers who are back on sets, shooting for their projects. The actor has said he felt great to be back at work again, adding that normalcy will soon be restored.

Speaking with Mid Day, Ayushmann said, “It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing. I saw how people have prepared themselves for the shoot. Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place.”

Ayushmann is currently in Chandigrah where he went to visit his parents. He shot for a commercial. The work was completed “in an eight-hour shift with a skeletal crew”, the daily added.

 

Ayushmann along with his family bought a new home in Panchkula. Confirming the purchase, Ayushmann told IANS, “The Khurranas got a new family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equality

In a recent interview, Ayushmann had credited his father for instilling values and attitude that propelled him to success. “My father probably knew that the sooner you start your pursuit, the better for you. When I was six, I was at a birthday party and told my dad, ‘Papa mujhe gana gana hai’. He replied, ‘tumhe koi sunega nahi’. There were four people and I told him that I want to sing for them. He said, ‘No, you aren’t ready for it’. I couldn’t understand it then, but later, he told me that when the time is right and you are ready to take the leap, only then should you do it. It has been that simple,” Ayushmann said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In