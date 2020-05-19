Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates father’s birthday: ‘You gave me the wings, talent and ambition’, see pic

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:58 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his father’s birthday on Tuesday. The actor credited his father for what he is today.

Sharing a picture of his father, Ayushmann wrote: “Happy bday to the world’s best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won’t tell your age to the world. Coz they won’t believe it. Jai jai (that’s what we say when we do charan sparsh).” The post saw a number of his industry colleagues wish his father. Neha Dhupia wrote: “Happy birthday uncle ji ... dher saara pyaar” while Ayushmann’s Dreamgirl co-star Nushrat Bharucha wrote: “Uncle’s birthday right after mine! Waah waah! Plz wish him!!” Mouni Roy wrote “Happy happy to him” while Arjun Kapoor wrote “Rajesh !!!!” Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti dropped a red-heart emoji.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about how it was his dad who pushed him to pursue his dreams, he had said, “I remember, straight out of college, my father was the one who pushed me. I was very laidback, but he was very ambitious for me. He packed my bags and booked my tickets. I was thrown out, and he said, ‘Jao actor banne jao, bahut ho gaya. Chandigarh main dera dalke baitha hai’.”

Also read: Shefali Jariwala says she was paid Rs 7000 for Kaanta Laga, reveals her father was ‘completely against it’

Ayushmann has experienced success in Bollywood with several of his films creating magic at the box office. But when he won the National Award for Andhadhun, he said his father had choked up. He had told IANS in an interview, “My father was almost choking on the phone when we spoke, after hearing the news. He was so overwhelmed that he could not talk properly. I feel it was even more overwhelming for him than me. Tahira (the actor’s wife) was also emotional.”

Through much of the lockdown, Ayushmann has been entertaining his fans with interesting videos. In the past, he had shared a poem in praise of ‘frontline warriors’. Sharing it, he had tweeted: “This is for all the Frontline Warriors -- fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more