Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates fifth anniversary of Dum Laga Ke Haisha with Bhumi Pednekar

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:09 IST
Asian News International
Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana at the Red Carpet of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019.
Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana at the Red Carpet of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019.(IANS)
         

Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the romantic-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, marked its five-year anniversary on Thursday.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor took to Instagram and celebrated the film’s anniversary by sharing the teaser of the movie. He wrote, "5 Years Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha. One of my most special films."

 

The short video shared by Ayushmann shows the essence of the movie while the Dard Karara song plays in the background. In the short video, Prem (Ayushmann) is seen hesitantly getting married to an overweight girl, Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar). As the video progresses, Ayuhsmann’s character is shown participating in a race in where he shoulders the weight of his wife and surges past all other contestants.

 

Bhumi Pednekar also celebrated by sharing a glimpse of the film along with a caption that reads, "Prem and Sandhya @ayushmannk #5yearsofDumLagaKeHaishaThank you for changing my life, giving me a film that will forever be cherished and a character that has become a part of me."

The critically acclaimed movie received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The movie also featured Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in lead roles. It was Bhumi’s debut.

