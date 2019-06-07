Ayushmann Khurrana is a pride month poster boy in new magazine cover. See pic

After winning hearts with his drudgery and versatility in several films, Ayushmann Khurrana stunningly graced the cover of Man's World magazine’s June issue.

Dressed in colourful attire, the actor seems to play his part in Pride Month. The Vicky Donor star looks total dapper in a multi-coloured tracksuit which he paired with a pair of white sneakers.

The colourful outfit perfectly breaks the monotony of grey, engulfing the backdrop of the image. Striking a pose on an Audi, Ayushmann shared the cover on his Instagram handle. The magazine cover reads 'The Dependable Mr Khurrana'.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has a year packed with releases. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film based on the Badaun Rape case, Article 15.

Ayushmann is also working on his third film together with Bhumi Padnekar, Bala which will hit the theatres on November 22 this year. Teaming up for the first time with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, the actor will start working on the film soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 17:25 IST