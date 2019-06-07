Today in New Delhi, India
Ayushmann Khurrana is a pride month poster boy in new magazine cover. See pic

Ayushman Khurrana has appeared on a new magazine cover, just as his upcoming slate of films gets more packed.

bollywood Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:25 IST
Asian News International
Ayushmann Khurrana,Ayushmann Khurrana Movies,Ayushmann Khurrana Magazine Cover
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana during the promotion of his upcoming film Article 15, in Mumbai, on May 21, 2019. (IANS)

After winning hearts with his drudgery and versatility in several films, Ayushmann Khurrana stunningly graced the cover of Man's World magazine’s June issue.

Dressed in colourful attire, the actor seems to play his part in Pride Month. The Vicky Donor star looks total dapper in a multi-coloured tracksuit which he paired with a pair of white sneakers.

The colourful outfit perfectly breaks the monotony of grey, engulfing the backdrop of the image. Striking a pose on an Audi, Ayushmann shared the cover on his Instagram handle. The magazine cover reads 'The Dependable Mr Khurrana'.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has a year packed with releases. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film based on the Badaun Rape case, Article 15.

Ayushmann is also working on his third film together with Bhumi Padnekar, Bala which will hit the theatres on November 22 this year. Teaming up for the first time with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, the actor will start working on the film soon.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 17:25 IST

