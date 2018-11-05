Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho enters Rs 100 crore club

Badhaai Ho is the latest Bollywood film to cross the box office milestone of Rs 100 crore. The Amit Sharma-directed film is a comedy drama about a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy. Production banner Junglee Pictures took to Twitter to make the announcement as the film hit the mark at nett box office India collections.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who features as the son of the expecting parents, said he was overwhelmed by the audience’s reaction to the film and its success at the ticket window. In conversation with Neha Dhupia on her radio show No Filter Neha, the actor had said that he expected the film to collect atleast Rs 60 crore.

“I’m always known for middle of the road cinema, where there is a collaboration of critical and commercial success but this kind of reaction and public appreciation really means a lot to me because frankly speaking while making the film, we never thought we were making a 100 crore film. “But the way it is received, it just shows love from the audience is immense and audience has matured and the film was entertaining. I’m proud of my choice,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

The film also starred Surekha Sikhri, and Sanya Malhotra. Also backed by Chrome Pictures, Badhaai Ho released on October 18. The film has been appreciated for its interesting screenplay, tongue in cheek dialogues and wonderful performances by its cast members.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 12:24 IST